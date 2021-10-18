checkAd

ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ulcerative colitis

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021, 18:30  |  51   |   |   

Impressive clinical remission in 58.4% (ITT) of 101 patients after 48 weeks of once-daily oral 50mg ABX464, showing both maintained as well as further improved efficacyFavorable safety and tolerability profile continues to support ABX464 chronic use …

  • Impressive clinical remission in 58.4% (ITT) of 101 patients after 48 weeks of once-daily oral 50mg ABX464, showing both maintained as well as further improved efficacy
  • Favorable safety and tolerability profile continues to support ABX464 chronic use potential
  • Launch of global phase 3 program with ABX464 in ulcerative colitis in preparation, with end-of-Phase-2 US FDA meeting in Q4 2021 and EMA Scientific Advice in early Q1 2022
  • Abivax's late-breaking abstract presentation and Live Industry Symposium at UEG Week Virtual 2021 now publicly available

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, today reports new results from an extended set of patients in its ongoing open-label maintenance study, following the phase 2b induction study of once-daily oral 50mg ABX464 to treat ulcerative colitis (UC). These new data from the ongoing maintenance trial (data cut-off September 15, 2021) were presented during the late-breaking abstract presentation at UEG Week Virtual 2021 on October 4 by principal investigator Prof. Séverine Vermeire and are summarized in this release. These data emphasize ABX464's capacity to maintain and further improve patient-outcomes over time, as well as its continued favorable safety and tolerability.

Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the IBD Center at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, and principal investigator of the study, said: "Patients suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases, such as UC, often struggle to find a suitable treatment. Indeed, there is significant unmet medical need as a significant proportion of UC patients stop responding to currently available therapies within the first year of treatment, or do not respond at all. More than 80% of the patients in clinical remission at the end of induction were still in remission with a treatment of 50mg once daily oral ABX464 after the first year of maintenance treatment. In addition, almost 50% of the patients who were not in clinical remission after the induction study, achieved clinical remission during this first year of maintenance. ABX464 showed a persistent good safety and tolerability profile during the first year of treatment."

Seite 1 von 6


Abivax Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Abivax - Durchbruch bei HIV?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ulcerative colitis Impressive clinical remission in 58.4% (ITT) of 101 patients after 48 weeks of once-daily oral 50mg ABX464, showing both maintained as well as further improved efficacyFavorable safety and tolerability profile continues to support ABX464 chronic use …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Eco-Friendly Flotation Collector Research
Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 ...
PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October
Northern Superior Resources Announces A C$3.0 Million Dollar Non-brokered Private Placement
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
BeMetals Commences Surface Drilling Program at High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper ...
Twin Vee PowerCats Plans to Launch "Fix My Boat", the First Nationally Branded Mobile Marine ...
Michael Toscano, Former President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:00 UhrDGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht hervorragende Daten zur Langzeitwirksamkeit von ABX464 in einer Phase-2b-Erhaltungsstudie in Colitis ulcerosa
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18:00 UhrDGAP-News: ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ulcerative colitis
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: Abivax announces the release of its 2021 half-year financial report
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21DGAP-News: Abivax late-breaking abstract presentation and Live Industry Symposium at the UEG Week Virtual 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21DGAP-News: Abivax ist mit Late-Breaking-Abstract-Präsentation und Live-Industry-Symposium auf der UEG Week Virtual 2021 vertreten
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Abivax legt Zahlen vor: „Bis zum Ende des dritten Quartals 2022 finanziert”
4investors | Kommentare
23.09.21DGAP-News: Abivax presents first-half 2021 financial results and operations update
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2021 und gibt Update zur Unternehmensentwicklung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten