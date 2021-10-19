Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS), a division of manufacturing solutions provider Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today announced its reinvention of the wipes container. FusePack wipes packaging combine the most powerful features of multiple different packaging substrates, leveraging the best elements of rigid and flexible components. This lightweight but strong package is more sustainable and eCommerce-friendly than the legacy alternatives.

“Cleaning and sanitizing wipes have been steadily rising in popularity and since 2020, they’ve truly become a household staple,” said Vice President of Technology Ayana Johnson, Jabil Packaging Solutions. “While wipes have become an essential part of our lives, traditional wipes canisters are incredibly bulky, using an excessive amount of plastic while tending to lose moisture, causing decreased shelf life. As home delivery has taken off, we’ve seen traditional canisters struggle with the bumps, shocks and vibrations of shipping directly to consumers. These factors drove us to reinvent the wipes container with FusePack packaging.”