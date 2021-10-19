checkAd

Jabil Packaging Solutions Revolutionizes Wipes Packaging Introducing Sustainable, eCommerce-friendly FusePack Wipes Packaging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS), a division of manufacturing solutions provider Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today announced its reinvention of the wipes container. FusePack wipes packaging combine the most powerful features of multiple different packaging substrates, leveraging the best elements of rigid and flexible components. This lightweight but strong package is more sustainable and eCommerce-friendly than the legacy alternatives.

“Cleaning and sanitizing wipes have been steadily rising in popularity and since 2020, they’ve truly become a household staple,” said Vice President of Technology Ayana Johnson, Jabil Packaging Solutions. “While wipes have become an essential part of our lives, traditional wipes canisters are incredibly bulky, using an excessive amount of plastic while tending to lose moisture, causing decreased shelf life. As home delivery has taken off, we’ve seen traditional canisters struggle with the bumps, shocks and vibrations of shipping directly to consumers. These factors drove us to reinvent the wipes container with FusePack packaging.”

The FusePack wipes container meets pressing market challenges head-on, including:

  • Wasteful packaging – FusePack wipes container is 30% smaller than comparable rigid plastic alternatives but holds the same amount of wipes; its strength also reduces the need for excessive secondary packaging

  • Shipping and shelf space inefficiencies – FusePack wipes containers nested structure, 68% weight reduction over comparable rigid packs and reduced package footprint means efficient transit and more units per shelf

  • Cracking/opening in the harsh transit conditions of ecommerce – the flexible yet strong pack can withstand the shocks, vibrations and temperature changes of ecommerce fulfillment

  • Wipes that dry out – FusePack is hermetically sealed, extending shelf life and eliminating leaking

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

