Andritz Gets neXline Order in Israel
- (PLX AI) – Andritz has received an order from Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd. to supply a neXline wetlace hybrid line for their Dimona facilities, Israel.
- The line will produce a wide variety of pulp-based wet wipes and is scheduled for start-up during the third quarter 2023
