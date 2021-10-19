checkAd

Old Spice Unveils Therapist in Latest “Men Have Skin Too” Commercial With Cameo From Legendary Actress Nia Long

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Old Spice debuts the latest “Men Have Skin Too” commercial featuring a surprise cameo by actress Nia Long in her first-ever TV ad. Starring as a relationship therapist, Nia Long helps the Old Spice “Men Have Skin Too” couple navigate the hilarious minefield that comes with sharing the moisturization of new Fiji with Coconut Oil Hand & Body Lotion during cohabitation.

Old Spice launches its latest “Men Have Skin Too” TV spot that takes a light-hearted approach to relationship therapy featuring actress Nia Long as the Couple’s Therapist. (Photo: Old Spice)

Let’s face it; many partners are known to borrow their significant other’s favorite-smelling t-shirt, most comfy hoodie, and even that stylish hat. Nearly 50% of women admit to having used their partner’s grooming products this past year alone, according to a Wakefield Research study. And many know that after these past 18 months of cohabitation, sharing isn’t always caring, and the little things -- like borrowing your partner’s personal products -- can become a serious matter. The new spot reflects a lighthearted outlook, dedicated to what couples may have been feeling or experiencing during quarantine.

“Working with such an iconic brand on the first commercial I’ve ever been a part of has been an amazing experience,” says Nia Long. “Old Spice was a product my grandfather used and one I was extremely familiar with. I also couldn’t resist the universal relatability of the Men Have Skin Too campaign, because who hasn’t had a significant other “borrow” their products?"

The latest addition to the “Men Have Skin Too” campaign continues to tackle the long-held belief that women’s products are superior with sought-after skin benefits, while men’s products lag. Fortunately, Old Spice’s Fresher Collection dispels these beliefs with innovative formulas for skin benefits, featuring real ingredients and fragrances. Simply put, it is so good, partners and family members crave it and prefer it as shown in the latest commercial.

“Online fan feedback inspired this next Men Have Skin Too chapter with the insight that they wanted an even spicier situation to take our classic ‘borrowing grooming products' storyline to another level,” said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice vice president at Procter & Gamble. “The spot promotes the importance of therapy in a light-hearted way that many Old Spice fans will be able to relate to, especially given the challenges of the past year and a half."

