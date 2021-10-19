checkAd

Granite Awarded $19 Million Runway Repair at Cannon AFB

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 23:30  |  20   |   |   

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced the award of a runway repair project at Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) by the Albuquerque District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Located in Curry County, on New Mexico’s high eastern plains, Cannon AFB is home to units of the Air Force Special Operations Command. The $19 million contract is anticipated to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).

Granite’s scope of work consists of a four-inch-deep mill and asphalt concrete overlay of Runway 13/31, the construction of new 25-foot shoulders along the entire 1.5-mile runway, installation of runway lighting, threshold lighting, and a counterpoise system. Additional work includes the improvement of the site subbase, grading for drainage, and painting airfield markings.

“This contract affirms our position in the Southwest,” said Curt Haldeman, Granite vice president of regional operations. “It represents a strategic win for our team by bolstering our military airfield resume and emphasizing our ability to provide work at best value.”

The project is expected to begin in November of 2021 and be complete in July of 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Granite Construction Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite Awarded $19 Million Runway Repair at Cannon AFB Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced the award of a runway repair project at Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) by the Albuquerque District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Located in Curry County, on New Mexico’s high eastern plains, Cannon AFB is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report Reveals Third-Party Sellers Have Created More ...
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announce Completion of Merger
Kosmos Energy Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21Granite to Participate in First Construction Inclusion Week
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Granite Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ENR Ranks Granite Number One in Highways
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten