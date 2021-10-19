Granite Awarded $19 Million Runway Repair at Cannon AFB

Granite’s scope of work consists of a four-inch-deep mill and asphalt concrete overlay of Runway 13/31, the construction of new 25-foot shoulders along the entire 1.5-mile runway, installation of runway lighting, threshold lighting, and a counterpoise system. Additional work includes the improvement of the site subbase, grading for drainage, and painting airfield markings.

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced the award of a runway repair project at Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) by the Albuquerque District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Located in Curry County, on New Mexico’s high eastern plains, Cannon AFB is home to units of the Air Force Special Operations Command. The $19 million contract is anticipated to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).

“This contract affirms our position in the Southwest,” said Curt Haldeman, Granite vice president of regional operations. “It represents a strategic win for our team by bolstering our military airfield resume and emphasizing our ability to provide work at best value.”

The project is expected to begin in November of 2021 and be complete in July of 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

