American Express and Goldman Sachs to Provide Integrated Digital Payments Solution for Corporate Clients

“A major pain point for our large commercial card clients is managing multiple platforms and myriad time-consuming, costly and complex processes to make, track, and reconcile thousands of payment transactions every day,” said Dean Henry, Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Services at American Express. “We are pleased to partner with Goldman Sachs to modernize these outdated legacy B2B payment processes. Together, we are setting a new standard in transaction banking for big business by offering access to faster payments and real-time tracking that can increase efficiency and reduce costs.”

American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) today announced a collaboration to provide large corporate clients with a cloud-based payments solution that will seamlessly support multiple payment options and offer data and analytics in one integrated platform.

The collaboration joins Goldman Sachs’ sophisticated TxB platform with American Express’ deep card expertise and direct buyer and supplier relationships to create a powerful digital treasury solution for large corporations.

The solution will embed American Express’ virtual Cards for the first time into the Goldman Sachs TxB platform, which already offers ACH, wire, and foreign currency payments.

“We developed the Goldman Sachs TxB platform to provide our clients with a modern cash management platform that is digital, nimble, easy to use, and secure – bringing a consumer-grade user experience into the world of B2B payments. We are thrilled to further this mission by working with American Express to expand our payment platform, enabling clients that are American Express Corporate Card Members to make card payments and drive efficiencies in their supplier payment experiences,” said Hari Moorthy, Global Head of TxB at Goldman Sachs.

Both companies have deep institutional relationships and expertise in providing innovative financial products and services to large and global corporate clients. American Express’ Global Commercial Services team has been a pioneer and leader in commercial cards for over 50 years, holding relationships with nearly 60% of Fortune Global 500 companies and delivering a broad range of digital B2B payment products and capabilities. Goldman Sachs TxB offers premier API-first corporate cash management, with domestic and FX payments capabilities and liquidity management products supported by Goldman Sachs’ FX franchise and the balance sheet of Goldman Sachs Bank USA.