checkAd

American Express and Goldman Sachs to Provide Integrated Digital Payments Solution for Corporate Clients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) today announced a collaboration to provide large corporate clients with a cloud-based payments solution that will seamlessly support multiple payment options and offer data and analytics in one integrated platform.

“A major pain point for our large commercial card clients is managing multiple platforms and myriad time-consuming, costly and complex processes to make, track, and reconcile thousands of payment transactions every day,” said Dean Henry, Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Services at American Express. “We are pleased to partner with Goldman Sachs to modernize these outdated legacy B2B payment processes. Together, we are setting a new standard in transaction banking for big business by offering access to faster payments and real-time tracking that can increase efficiency and reduce costs.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu American Express!
Short
Basispreis 190,29€
Hebel 12,39
Ask 1,28
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 163,10€
Hebel 11,11
Ask 1,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The collaboration joins Goldman Sachs’ sophisticated TxB platform with American Express’ deep card expertise and direct buyer and supplier relationships to create a powerful digital treasury solution for large corporations.

The solution will embed American Express’ virtual Cards for the first time into the Goldman Sachs TxB platform, which already offers ACH, wire, and foreign currency payments.

“We developed the Goldman Sachs TxB platform to provide our clients with a modern cash management platform that is digital, nimble, easy to use, and secure – bringing a consumer-grade user experience into the world of B2B payments. We are thrilled to further this mission by working with American Express to expand our payment platform, enabling clients that are American Express Corporate Card Members to make card payments and drive efficiencies in their supplier payment experiences,” said Hari Moorthy, Global Head of TxB at Goldman Sachs.

Both companies have deep institutional relationships and expertise in providing innovative financial products and services to large and global corporate clients. American Express’ Global Commercial Services team has been a pioneer and leader in commercial cards for over 50 years, holding relationships with nearly 60% of Fortune Global 500 companies and delivering a broad range of digital B2B payment products and capabilities. Goldman Sachs TxB offers premier API-first corporate cash management, with domestic and FX payments capabilities and liquidity management products supported by Goldman Sachs’ FX franchise and the balance sheet of Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

Seite 1 von 2
American Express Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Express and Goldman Sachs to Provide Integrated Digital Payments Solution for Corporate Clients American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) today announced a collaboration to provide large corporate clients with a cloud-based payments solution that will seamlessly support multiple payment options and offer data and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Trent University and Ameresco Partner on Energy Performance Upgrades
Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G
Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and ...
BevCanna Announces Amendment to Health Canada Research License, Allowing Sensory Evaluations Within ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21American Express Launches Grant Program to Back Independent, Small Restaurants around the World
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.10.21Warren Buffetts Aktien mit der bisher besten Performance dieses Jahr: Sind sie immer noch ein Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 41/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
14.10.21American Express Declares Dividends on Series B and Series D Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21The U.S. American Express Business Platinum Card Is Now More Powerful than Ever with Enhanced Business and Travel Benefits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stagniert nach Preisdaten - Tech-Werte hoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.10.21American Express eröffnet am Flughafen London Heathrow die erste Centurion Lounge Europas
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21American Express Opens First Centurion Lounge in Europe at London Heathrow Airport
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21American Express Releases 2020-2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report with New Long-Term Goals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten