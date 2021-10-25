Oncopeptides Drops Another 37% as Downgrades Continue on Likely Cash Need
(PLX AI) – Oncopeptides dropped another 37% today, adding to massive losses from Friday as more analysts cut the stock after the company withdrew Pepaxto from the U.S. market.Cut to sell from buy at DNBCut to hold from buy at CarnegiePrice target …
(PLX AI) – Oncopeptides dropped another 37% today, adding to massive losses from Friday as more analysts cut the stock after the company withdrew Pepaxto from the U.S. market.Cut to sell from buy at DNBCut to hold from buy at CarnegiePrice target …
- (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides dropped another 37% today, adding to massive losses from Friday as more analysts cut the stock after the company withdrew Pepaxto from the U.S. market.
- Cut to sell from buy at DNB
- Cut to hold from buy at Carnegie
- Price target cut to SEK 0.35 from SEK 12 at SEB (sell reiterated)
- Investor confidence has evaporated, DNB said
- Most likely the company will need to raise cash, which may prove to be a challenge: DNB
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare