Oncopeptides Drops Another 37% as Downgrades Continue on Likely Cash Need Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 12:02 | | 32 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 12:02 | (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides dropped another 37% today, adding to massive losses from Friday as more analysts cut the stock after the company withdrew Pepaxto from the U.S. market.Cut to sell from buy at DNBCut to hold from buy at CarnegiePrice target … (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides dropped another 37% today, adding to massive losses from Friday as more analysts cut the stock after the company withdrew Pepaxto from the U.S. market.Cut to sell from buy at DNBCut to hold from buy at CarnegiePrice target … (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides dropped another 37% today, adding to massive losses from Friday as more analysts cut the stock after the company withdrew Pepaxto from the U.S. market.

Cut to sell from buy at DNB

Cut to hold from buy at Carnegie

Price target cut to SEK 0.35 from SEK 12 at SEB (sell reiterated)

Investor confidence has evaporated, DNB said

Most likely the company will need to raise cash, which may prove to be a challenge: DNB Oncopeptides Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Oncopeptides Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer