Falcon Initiates Geophysical Interpretation - Lithium Potential on Adjacent Ground to Benton-Sokoman’s Lithium Discovery
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has undertaken a preliminary lithostructural interpretation of high-resolution magnetic and radiometric data on its Hope Brook Property. The Hope Brook Property lies contiguous to the Benton-Sokoman spodumene lithium-bearing pegmatite discovery referred to as the "Kraken Pegmatite Swarm" (see Sokoman press release dated October 14, 2021). This pegmatite field measures 2,200 m long by 850 m wide and is open along strike in both directions.
Falcon is delighted to announce compelling evidence for the presence of the same or similar lithologies and structures, within its Hope Brook claims. An analysis of publicly available magnetic datasets over the Benton-Sokoman Kraken Pegmatite Swarm shows similar northeast trending structures with a southeast dip, fold orientations and complex fault kinematics that could indicate a complex structural setting. These structural and magnetic signatures are comparable to those seen hosting the Kraken Pegmatite Swarm and provide Falcon Gold with exploration targets of merit (Figures 1 and 2).
Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani commented, "The Newfoundland Government data archives provides explorers with a tremendous database upon which to build exploration success. The existing claims are covered by historical high resolution magnetic datasets allowing us to remotely assess the potential by our team of structural geologists and geophysicists and providing target areas to guide our boots on the ground field crews. We are quite excited with the preliminary observations from these studies and our preliminary litho-structural interpretations suggest that the Hope Brook property contains structural features observed in datasets that host the neighbouring Kraken Pegmatite Swarm. We intend to investigate these areas in the immediate future."
Figure 1: Falcon Gold claims showing highly prospective structural corridor and magnetic features similar to the Kraken Pegmatite Swarm.
Figure 2: High resolution magnetics with structural interpretation showing highly favourable structural corridor for lithium potential and with highlighting two high priority areas for immediate prospecting.
The Kraken Pegmatite Swarm consists of stacked spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes with a shallow 50 degree dip. Initial sampling by the Benton-Sokoman alliance returned sample results of >2% Li2O in 11 out of 35 samples submitted. (https://sokomanmineralscorp.com/2021/09/16/sokoman-and-benton-confirm- ...).
