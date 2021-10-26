Falcon Initiates Geophysical Interpretation - Lithium Potential on Adjacent Ground to Benton-Sokoman’s Lithium Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has undertaken a preliminary lithostructural interpretation of high-resolution magnetic and …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has undertaken a preliminary lithostructural interpretation of high-resolution magnetic and radiometric data on its Hope Brook Property. The Hope Brook Property lies contiguous to the Benton-Sokoman spodumene lithium-bearing pegmatite discovery referred to as the "Kraken Pegmatite Swarm" (see Sokoman press release dated October 14, 2021). This pegmatite field measures 2,200 m long by 850 m wide and is open along strike in both directions. Falcon is delighted to announce compelling evidence for the presence of the same or similar lithologies and structures, within its Hope Brook claims. An analysis of publicly available magnetic datasets over the Benton-Sokoman Kraken Pegmatite Swarm shows similar northeast trending structures with a southeast dip, fold orientations and complex fault kinematics that could indicate a complex structural setting. These structural and magnetic signatures are comparable to those seen hosting the Kraken Pegmatite Swarm and provide Falcon Gold with exploration targets of merit (Figures 1 and 2).