Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV:B), the "Company," is pleased to announce that it is advancing its Thompson Knolls ("TK") porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project in southwestern Utah.

The Company is pleased to report that its drillhole TK-3 hit a mineralized quartz-monzonite porphyry (QMP) intrusive at 572 m hole depth and continued in the mineralization for about 53 m to a 621 m depth. Although the drillhole was stopped at this depth due to an unexpected drilling failure it validates the program concept of intercepting under the cover an altered, mineralized intrusive displaying classic porphyry style alteration and mineralization. Mineralization was also encountered above the intrusion in marbleized dolomites and dolomitic skarn in the interval between 452 m and 558 m. Mineralization in dolomites is represented by oxidized veins and veinlets that occasionally carry primary pyrite and chalcopyrite, whereas mineralization in the QMP intrusion is represented by pyrite-chalcopyrite-molybdenite assemblages in both disseminated and quartz veinlet forms. The mineralized drill core intervals were sawed and sampled. The samples were submitted for preparation and analysis to the ALS laboratory in Elko, Nevada. The assay results are pending. TK-3 is located 595 meters WNW of drillhole TK-2 in the north-western portion of the TK magnetic anomalies and the north-western extension of the conductive body outlined by the AMT survey. The hole is inclined to the southwest at a 75-degree angle. Details of the intercepted mineralized intervals are presented on the Company website.

Drillhole TK-2 was drilled vertically to a depth of 610 m. It was a re-drill of the hole TK-1, at 24 m to the south. TK-2 was designed to confirm the results of TK-1 but also to test the main magnetic anomaly delineated by the drone mag survey and a conductive body outlined by the AMT survey in the QMP. The hole intercepted QMP intrusion at depth of 194 m and went down to 610 m level. Most of its length in the intrusion was in quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, reaching typical potassic alteration at the bottom. The assay results returned copper values from 50 ppm to 0.155% Cu; gold to 0.087 grams per tonne; silver to 7.5 grams per tonne, and local molybdenum values to 292 ppm Mo. The hole successfully proved the concept of the mineralized porphyry intrusion and was interpreted to have been drilled on the periphery of the phyllic alteration of the TK intrusion and was only stopped due to drilling complications.