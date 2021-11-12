checkAd

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced it has Received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Review of Aviptadil Manufacturing Information

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, …

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx "), has issued a press release announcing receipt of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) response to NRx's October 8, 2021 submission of updated manufacturing information for aviptadil. According to the press release, the FDA review allows for high volume production of aviptadil. The press release also reports that the shelf life of aviptadil has been extended from 62 days to 150 days. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link .

Foto: Accesswire

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19, and (ii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672535/Relief-Reports-that-its-US-Collabora ...

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 07:20  |  32   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced it has Received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Review of Aviptadil Manufacturing Information GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
Clarification Regarding Bambuser's Issuance of Warrants
EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
Elektros Inc. is Beginning to Reach Out to EV Companies to License Their Patent Pending Invention
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Zentek Provides Corporate Update
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...