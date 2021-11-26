Andritz Gets PrimeCal, Paper Machine Flow System Order in China
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply PrimeCal calenders and paper machine approach flow system to China.Order from Henan Xinyaxin New Technology Packaging Material at the mill in Xinxiang CityStart-up is scheduled for the end of 2022
