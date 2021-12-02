Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Eurazeo Buys Back 300,000 Shares at EUR 72.50 (PLX AI) – Eurazeo buys back shares after Tikehau sells its full stake in the group. Eurazeo bought back around 0.3 million of its own shares at a unit price of €72.50 per shareThis buy-back, which totals €24 million, is in line with the share …



