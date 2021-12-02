H&M Disappointing Sales Recovery Clouds Hopes of Post-Covid Comeback, Carnegie Says
(PLX AI) – H&M post-pandemic sales recovery has been disappointing, analysts at Carnegie said, adopting a more cautious view on the company.Price target cut to SEK 160 from SEK 175, with recommendation unchanged at holdQ4 sales are likely to be in …
- (PLX AI) – H&M post-pandemic sales recovery has been disappointing, analysts at Carnegie said, adopting a more cautious view on the company.
- Price target cut to SEK 160 from SEK 175, with recommendation unchanged at hold
- Q4 sales are likely to be in line with the same quarter in 2019, as pent-up demand for fashion doesn't seem to have materialized, Carnegie said
- Meanwhile, cost inflation could slow the earnings recovery next year: Carnegie
- H&M showed great cost control during the pandemic, but now the potential margin recovery is clouded and the company may choose to prioritize growth over margins while valuation remains at a premium to peers, Carnegie said
