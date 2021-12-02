Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

H&M Disappointing Sales Recovery Clouds Hopes of Post-Covid Comeback, Carnegie Says (PLX AI) – H&M post-pandemic sales recovery has been disappointing, analysts at Carnegie said, adopting a more cautious view on the company.Price target cut to SEK 160 from SEK 175, with recommendation unchanged at holdQ4 sales are likely to be in …



