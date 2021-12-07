Hellofresh Sees 2022 Revenue Growth 20-26%
(PLX AI) – Hellofresh provides indicative outlook for full year 2022.Hellofresh expects revenue growth on a constant currency basis between 20% and 26%Hellofresh expects adjusted EBITDA for 2022 between EUR 500 million and EUR 580 millionAccording …
- (PLX AI) – Hellofresh provides indicative outlook for full year 2022.
- Hellofresh expects revenue growth on a constant currency basis between 20% and 26%
- Hellofresh expects adjusted EBITDA for 2022 between EUR 500 million and EUR 580 million
- According to the company, consensus is currently for revenue growth 17.7% and adjusted EBITDA EUR 647 million
