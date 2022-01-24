Mowi Makes NOK 13.8 Billion Ofer for NTS; Half Cash, Half Shares
(PLX AI) – Mowi ASA announces intention to launch voluntary offer for NTS ASA at NOK 110 per share, to be settled in 50% cash and 50% shares. The offer implies a total consideration for all of the shares of NTS of approximately NOK 13.8 billion
