Vestas Earnings Lower Than Expected; 2022 Guidance Below Consensus

(PLX AI) – Vestas 2022 outlook FY revenue EUR 15,000-16,500 million, below consensus of EUR 16,567 million.

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 0-4%; some analysts were expecting 1-4%

2021 revenue EUR 15,600 million vs. estimate EUR 16,050 million

2021 adjusted EBIT EUR 461 million vs. estimate EUR 574 million

2021 adjusted EBIT margin 3%

Vestas 2021 turbine order intake 13,896 MW

Says wind power industry continues to be challenged by the current environment characterised by supply chain instability, which is causing significant cost inflation and delay in execution of projects Wertpapier

26.01.2022, 07:49

