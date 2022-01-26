Vestas Earnings Lower Than Expected; 2022 Guidance Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Vestas 2022 outlook FY revenue EUR 15,000-16,500 million, below consensus of EUR 16,567 million.Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 0-4%; some analysts were expecting 1-4%2021 revenue EUR 15,600 million vs. estimate EUR 16,050 million2021 …
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 0-4%; some analysts were expecting 1-4%
- 2021 revenue EUR 15,600 million vs. estimate EUR 16,050 million
- 2021 adjusted EBIT EUR 461 million vs. estimate EUR 574 million
- 2021 adjusted EBIT margin 3%
- Vestas 2021 turbine order intake 13,896 MW
- Says wind power industry continues to be challenged by the current environment characterised by supply chain instability, which is causing significant cost inflation and delay in execution of projects
