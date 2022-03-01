(PLX AI) – Beiersdorf FY sales EUR 7,600 million vs. estimate EUR 7,600 million.FY EBIT EUR 993 million vs. estimate EUR 989 millionFY EBIT margin 13%FY net income EUR 699 millionFY EPS EUR 3The Group anticipates sales growth in the mid single-digit …

Beiersdorf FY Sales in Line; Sees Mid Single-Digit Growth in 2022

