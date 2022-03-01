Beiersdorf FY Sales in Line; Sees Mid Single-Digit Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – Beiersdorf FY sales EUR 7,600 million vs. estimate EUR 7,600 million.FY EBIT EUR 993 million vs. estimate EUR 989 millionFY EBIT margin 13%FY net income EUR 699 millionFY EPS EUR 3The Group anticipates sales growth in the mid single-digit …
- (PLX AI) – Beiersdorf FY sales EUR 7,600 million vs. estimate EUR 7,600 million.
- FY EBIT EUR 993 million vs. estimate EUR 989 million
- FY EBIT margin 13%
- FY net income EUR 699 million
- FY EPS EUR 3
- The Group anticipates sales growth in the mid single-digit range in 2022
- The consolidated EBIT margin from ongoing operations (excluding special factors) is expected to be around last year’s level
- Regardless of the skin care market’s growth, Beiersdorf assumes it will still outperform the market
- The Group expects the improvement in the global skin care market to continue in 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0