Covestro Cuts EBITDA Outlook on Higher Costs, Covid Lockdown in China

(PLX AI) – Covestro Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 2,000-2,500 million, cut from EUR 2,500-3,000 million previously. This is a consequence of the ongoing COVID-lockdown in China, particularly around the Shanghai region, further significantly increasing …

  • (PLX AI) – Covestro Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 2,000-2,500 million, cut from EUR 2,500-3,000 million previously.
  • This is a consequence of the ongoing COVID-lockdown in China, particularly around the Shanghai region, further significantly increasing energy and raw material costs and an assumed lower than expected global economic growth, the company said
  • Q1 EBITDA EUR 806 million vs. estimate EUR 774 million
  • Q2 2022 EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 430 million and EUR 530 million, Covestro said

Autor: PLX AI
