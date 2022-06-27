Hexagon Names COO Guglielmini New CEO
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon says Paolo Guglielmini to be appointed new President and CEO for Hexagon.
- Guglielmini is currently Hexagon’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division
- He will succeed Ola Rollén as President and CEO of Hexagon AB, effective 31 December 2022
