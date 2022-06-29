TGS to Buy Bagseis Fairfield in NOK 2.33 Billion Deal
(PLX AI) – TGS ASA and Magseis Fairfield ASA Announce a Recommended Voluntary Exchange Offer by TGS to Acquire All Shares of Magseis.TGS says consideration to the Magseis shareholders in the form of 0.0426 ordinary shares of TGS and NOK 2.30 in …
- (PLX AI) – TGS ASA and Magseis Fairfield ASA Announce a Recommended Voluntary Exchange Offer by TGS to Acquire All Shares of Magseis.
- TGS says consideration to the Magseis shareholders in the form of 0.0426 ordinary shares of TGS and NOK 2.30 in cash
- TGS says value of the Offer Consideration is equal to NOK 8.6048 per Magseis share
- TGS says value of the Offer approximately NOK 2,333 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0