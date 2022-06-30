Genmab to Submit FDA Biologics License for Epcoritamab
(PLX AI) – Genmab to Submit Biologics License Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20) for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL).
