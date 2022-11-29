IIF Digital Investor Conference on December 7 - International Investment Forum
Hanover, Germany (ots) - For the 5th time, the International Investment Forum
(IIF) will offer first-hand information for investors, live and via Zoom.
We hereby invite to attend the 5th International Investment Forum (IIF) on
December 7 , 2022 starting at 10:00 am (CET) | 04.00 am (ET) all the day until
07:30 pm (CET) | 01:30 pm (ET). will present in 30-minute sessions.
The following companies from the greentech, biotech, IT, hydrogen, battery and
materials technology, raw materials, rare earths and energy sectors will present
in 30-minute sessions:
Company Speaker Directlink Presentation
First Hydrogen Corp
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/robert-campbell-ceo-first-hydrogen-energy/)
Robert Campbell, CEO Energy to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Manuka Resources Ltd.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dennis-karp-director-manuka-resources-ltd/)
Dennis Karp, Director to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Nordex SE (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/felix-zander-head-of-ir-nordex-se/)
Felix Zander, Head of IR to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
SDM SE (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/oliver-reisinger-ceo-sdm-se/)
Oliver Reisinger, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Cryptology Asset Group PLC
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/patrick-lowry-ceo-cryptology-asset-group-plc/)
Patrick Lowry, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
EPTI AB (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/arli-mujkic-ceo-epti-ab/)
Arli Mujkic, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
VARTA AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/bernhard-wolf-head-of-ir-varta-ag/)
Bernhard Rainer Koppitz, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
First Phosphate Corp.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/john-passalacqua-ceo-first-phosphate-corp/)
John Passalacqua, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Meta Materials Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/rob-stone-vp-corp-dev-com-meta-materials-inc/)
Rob Stone, VP Corp Dev & Com to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Defence Therapeutics Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-moutih-rafei-vp-rd-di
rector-defence-therapeutics-inc/) Dr. Moutih Rafei, VP R&D, to webconfe
rence (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Director
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jack-stoch-ceo-globex-mining-enterprises-inc/) Jac
k Stoch, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Almonty Industries Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/lewis-black-ceo-almonty-industries-inc/) Le
wis Black, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Selten Metal Corp.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jenny-claire-ganasi-ceo-selten-metal-corp/)
Jenny-Claire Ganasi, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
dynaCERT Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jim-payne-ceo-dynacert-inc/)
Jim Payne, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Desert Gold Ventures Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jared-scharf-ceo-desert-gold-ventures-inc/) J
ared Scharf, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/john-jeffrey-ceo-saturn-oil-gas-inc/) Joh
n Jeffrey, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Altech Advanced Materials AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/uwe-ahrens-mgmt-bord
-altech-advanced-materials-ag/) Uwe Ahrens, Mgmt. Board to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Auxico Resources Canada Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/frederick-kozak-ceo-auxico-resources-canada-inc/)
Frederick Kozak, CEO to webconference
(https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hK71wLiVQumABgYeoDbxdA)
Further detailed information - last press release - can be found at
http://www.ii-forum.com/press
Pressekontakt:
Mr. Christoph Zeuch, CCO
mailto:press@apaton.com
+49 511 6768 733
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165410/5382307
OTS: International Investment Forum (IIF)
