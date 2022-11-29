IIF Digital Investor Conference on December 7 - International Investment Forum

Hanover, Germany (ots) - For the 5th time, the International Investment Forum

(IIF) will offer first-hand information for investors, live and via Zoom.



We hereby invite to attend the 5th International Investment Forum (IIF) on

December 7 , 2022 starting at 10:00 am (CET) | 04.00 am (ET) all the day until

07:30 pm (CET) | 01:30 pm (ET). will present in 30-minute sessions.



