Schaeffler AG's Public Tender Offer to Propel Vitesco into Leading Motion Tech Firm

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Schaeffler is on 08.11.2023.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.695,57(+1,02).

Schaeffler AG is set to make a significant move in the Motion Technology industry, announcing a public tender offer for all shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG. This strategic step aims to create a leading entity in the sector, offering a premium price for shares and promising significant revenue and cost synergies.

