Schaeffler AG's Public Tender Offer to Propel Vitesco into Leading Motion Tech Firm
Schaeffler AG is set to make a significant move in the Motion Technology industry, announcing a public tender offer for all shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG. This strategic step aims to create a leading entity in the sector, offering a premium price for shares and promising significant revenue and cost synergies.
- Schaeffler AG is launching a public tender offer for all outstanding shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG to create a leading Motion Technology Company.
- The offer price of 91 euros per share represents a premium of around 20 percent on the 3-month volume-weighted average share price.
- The transaction is a three-step process leading to the merger of Vitesco into Schaeffler, resulting in a simplified shareholding structure post-transaction.
- The merger aims to leverage growth opportunities in e-mobility through complementary technology portfolios, with a potential revenue and cost synergy of 600 million euros per annum by 2029.
- The tender offer is not subject to a minimum acceptance threshold, but to other customary conditions, including the receipt of potentially applicable foreign direct investment approvals.
- Schaeffler has no plans for a delisting or a squeeze-out of the remaining Vitesco shareholders following the closing of the tender offer.
