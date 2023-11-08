Spexis Seeks Debt-Restructuring Moratorium: A Bold Move in Financial Strategy
Facing allegations of default on secured loans, Spexis AG is seeking a debt-restructuring moratorium through the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft.
- Spexis AG is filing an application for a debt-restructuring moratorium with the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft.
- SPRIM Global Investments (SGI) has alleged events of default on various secured loans in the amount of USD 4.5 million.
- Spexis disputes the alleged events of default.
- The Board of Directors has determined that continuing funding with current cash reserves is not feasible.
- The company will seek a debt-restructuring moratorium as soon as possible.
- Eight Swiss and two U.S. employees are currently employed by the company or its subsidiaries.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Spexis is on 05.05.2024.
The price of Spexis at the time of the news was 0,2125EUR and was down -0,35 % compared with the previous day.
-0,70 %
+9,72 %
-9,70 %
-47,13 %
-53,56 %
-97,20 %
-99,09 %
-99,34 %
ISIN:CH0106213793WKN:A2JK4Q
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
