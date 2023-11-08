Spexis Seeks Debt-Restructuring Moratorium: A Bold Move in Financial Strategy

Spexis AG is filing an application for a debt-restructuring moratorium with the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft.

SPRIM Global Investments (SGI) has alleged events of default on various secured loans in the amount of USD 4.5 million.

Spexis disputes the alleged events of default.

The Board of Directors has determined that continuing funding with current cash reserves is not feasible.

The company will seek a debt-restructuring moratorium as soon as possible.

Eight Swiss and two U.S. employees are currently employed by the company or its subsidiaries.

