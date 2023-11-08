Getir, the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery company, acquires FreshDirect

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Deal is expected to close within this monthGetir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, today announced that it hasacquired the New York City-based online grocery company FreshDirect from AholdDelhaize USA, the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast.The acquisition will lead to significant synergies between Getir and FreshDirectand emphasizes Getir's strategic ambitions to grow in the United States.FreshDirect will leverage Getir's technology and operational footprint to offerfaster services to its loyal customer base, which will also benefit from easyaccess to Getir's quick convenience service.FreshDirect will enable Getir to further increase the quality and breadth of itsproduct range, especially regarding fresh products, making it even moreattractive to its New York customers.With over two decades of service, FreshDirect has cultivated business ties withsome of the region's finest food growers and producers and has become a keylocal online grocery player. Following the closing of the acquisition,FreshDirect will retain its brand name and continue to operate out of itsfacility in the Bronx, New York City. Both FreshDirect and Getir customers willcontinue to receive the same service as before.About GetirGetir, founded in 2015, is the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery service.Operating in five countries, Getir creates great convenience for its customersby delivering their groceries within 10-15 minutes.About FreshDirectFreshDirect is a leading online grocer committed to delivering the highestquality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, creates food experiences and drivessimple, healthy solutions to make every day better for its customers. As ahomegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to the fabric of foodculture in the city. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect serves the greaterNew York tri-state area.Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270479/getir_freshdirect.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/getir-the-worlds-first-ultrafast-grocery-delivery-company-acquires-freshdirect-301981179.htmlContact:Candida Hilton,candida.hilton@getir.com,+44 (0) 7525 860054Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172493/5643774OTS: Getir

Sprint Capital Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 03/32 wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,07 % und einem Kurs von 115,1USD gehandelt.