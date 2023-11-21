Sonova Holding Anticipates Major Sales Boost as Temporary Challenges Ease
Sonova Holding AG has released its financial results for the first half of the 2023/24 fiscal year, revealing a promising increase in group sales and adjusted EBITA.
- Sonova Holding AG announces its first half results for the 2023/24 financial year.
- Group sales reached CHF 1,753.0 million, up 1.6% in local currencies.
- Adjusted EBITA was CHF 350.0 million, an increase of 2.5% in local currencies.
- Sonova expects consolidated sales to grow by 3-7% at constant exchange rates for the full financial year.
- Adjusted EBITA is now expected to increase by 4-8% at constant exchange rates.
- Sonova anticipates reported sales growth in Swiss francs to be reduced by 6-7% percentage points and adjusted EBITA growth in Swiss francs to be negatively affected by 12-14% percentage points in FY 2023/24.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sonova Holding is on 21.11.2023.
The price of Sonova Holding at the time of the news was 241,25EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-1,49 %
+2,90 %
+8,35 %
+0,21 %
-6,06 %
+16,74 %
+81,44 %
+134,59 %
+824,71 %
ISIN:CH0012549785WKN:893484
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 25 | 0 |