Sonova Holding AG reported its results for the 2023/24 financial year, with sales and earnings growth picking up in the second half.

The Group achieved sales of CHF 3,626.9 million, up 3.2% in local currencies, driven by acceleration in the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants businesses.

Adjusted Group EBITA reached CHF 771.4 million, an increase of 4.4% in local currencies. However, unfavorable exchange rate movements reduced the results in Swiss francs.

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 4.30 per share to the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting.

For the 2024/25 financial year, the Group expects consolidated sales to increase by 6%-9% and adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 7%-11%, both measured at constant exchange rates.

CEO Arnd Kaldowski highlighted the company's positive trajectory, the expansion of the Phonak Lumity platform, and the launch of a battery-powered Audéo Lumity hearing aid.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sonova Holding is on 14.05.2024.

The price of Sonova Holding at the time of the news was 274,05EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






