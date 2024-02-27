    checkAd

     Arbonia Mulls Over Climate Division Sale Offers, Unveils 2023 Annual Results

    Arbonia AG, a leading company in the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning sector, is exploring potential sale offers for its Climate Division, prompted by numerous unsolicited interests. This strategic move is aimed at benefiting shareholders and reducing debt.

    • Arbonia AG is considering purchase offers for its Climate Division, following several unsolicited expressions of interest.
    • The Board of Directors intends to return a significant share of the proceeds from the potential sale to shareholders and use the rest to reduce debt.
    • The remaining Doors Division will be strategically developed and strengthened through targeted acquisitions.
    • The valuation of the Climate Division for the negotiations is based on market-standard EBITDA transaction multiple for a company operating in the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning sector.
    • Arbonia's financial results for 2023 show a decrease in revenue by 9.2%, from CHF 555.9 million to CHF 504.6 million, and a decrease in EBITDA from CHF 53.3 million to CHF 34.0 million.
    • The company expects a challenging environment in its core markets in the financial year 2024, with no anticipated increase in new residential building activity in Central Europe.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Arbonia is on 27.02.2024.


