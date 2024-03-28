Energiekontor AG had a successful 2023 financial year, with figures at the upper end of the forecast range.

The company increased its consolidated revenues by almost a third to around 241.8 million euros in 2023, with a total income of 275.4 million euros.

Group net profit (EBIT) increased by 43.1 percent to 114.4 million euros, and Group net profit before taxes (EBT) was 95.5 million euros.

The company proposes to distribute around 30 percent of its balance sheet profits as a dividend, amounting to 1.20 euros per share.

Energiekontor sold a total of five projects with a total generation capacity of around 162 megawatts in 2023.

The company's project pipeline totalled around 10.7 gigawatts, with more than 2.3 gigawatts at an advanced stage of project development.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 72,20EUR and was up +0,77 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 70,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,80 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.406,27PKT (+0,98 %).





