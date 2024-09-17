Gateway Real Estate AG: 2024 Financial Forecast Revealed

Gateway Real Estate AG has adopted its financial forecast for the year 2024.

The company expects an adjusted EBIT of €20-30 million for 2024.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) are projected to be between €2.5-7.5 million.

The forecast is based on results already achieved and positive developments from recent negotiations.

The announcement was made on September 17, 2024, by the Management and Supervisory Boards.

Gateway Real Estate AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Gateway Real Estate is on 30.09.2024.

