Gateway Real Estate AG: 2024 Financial Forecast Revealed
Gateway Real Estate AG has revised its 2024 financial outlook, anticipating an adjusted EBIT of €20-30 million and EBT of €2.5-7.5 million, driven by recent successes and favorable negotiations.
- Gateway Real Estate AG has adopted its financial forecast for the year 2024.
- The company expects an adjusted EBIT of €20-30 million for 2024.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) are projected to be between €2.5-7.5 million.
- The forecast is based on results already achieved and positive developments from recent negotiations.
- The announcement was made on September 17, 2024, by the Management and Supervisory Boards.
- Gateway Real Estate AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Gateway Real Estate is on 30.09.2024.
The price of Gateway Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,9450EUR and was up +3,00 % compared with the previous
day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,06 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0JJTG7WKN:A0JJTG
