DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Reports 48% Profit Surge

Deutsche Familienversicherung reported a 48% increase in profit before tax, reaching EUR 6.6 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Insurance revenue grew by 7% due to successful digital sales channels, despite increased acquisition costs from TV advertising.

The company confirmed its 2024 guidance, expecting an IFRS group profit before tax of EUR 5-7 million.

Deutsche Familienversicherung is undergoing a voluntary public takeover and delisting process by Haron Holding S.A.

The combined ratio increased to 98.7%, while the claims ratio remained within the target range at 63.9%.

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG is a leading digital direct insurer, offering supplementary health, accident, and property insurance.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung is on 21.11.2024.

The price of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung at the time of the news was 6,5750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





