Edison Analyzes Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY/PEYS) Report
Edison Investment Research's latest report on Partners Group Private Equity highlights notable portfolio achievements, including lucrative sales and IPOs, boosting NAV by 21% despite some financial headwinds.
- Edison Investment Research issued a report on Partners Group Private Equity (LSE: PEY) on November 28, 2024.
- Recent portfolio realizations included the sale of SRS Distribution and Techem, along with successful IPOs for Galderma and KinderCare.
- The report noted a 21% weighted average uplift to the latest published NAV due to these activities.
- Portfolio performance in 9M24 was positively impacted by a 5.1pp contribution from earnings growth and a 1.2pp tailwind from peer multiples.
- The company experienced a moderate 3.1% NAV total return in 9M24, affected by increased net debt and a weakening US dollar.
- Edison emphasizes that its reports are not investment advice and are available for free on its website.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Princess Private Equity Holding is on 24.03.2025.
The price of Princess Private Equity Holding at the time of the news was 10,600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,94 %
0,00 %
+2,88 %
-1,83 %
+0,47 %
-20,15 %
+4,90 %
+28,30 %
ISIN:GG00B28C2R28WKN:A0M5MA
