STS Group AG Boosts Profits Despite Tough Market Conditions

STS Group AG reported sales revenue of €207.0 million for the first nine months of 2024, a decrease of 1.5% compared to €210.2 million in the same period of 2023.

EBITDA increased by 14.2% to €16.8 million, up from €14.7 million in the previous year, resulting in an improved EBITDA margin of 8.1% (up from 7.0%).

The company confirmed its full-year targets despite challenges in the truck markets and delays in revenue recognition in the US.

The Plastics segment showed slight sales growth of 1.0%, while the China and Materials segments experienced declines of 5.8% and 7.1%, respectively.

CEO Alberto Buniato emphasized stability and progress in achieving annual targets, with positive effects expected from US business in the last quarter.

STS Group AG aims for high single-digit percentage growth in sales revenue and EBITDA margin for the 2024 financial year.

The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 3,5700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





