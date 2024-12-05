KWS SAAT: €1.00 Dividend Approved, Dr. Duenbostel Joins Board

KWS Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved a dividend of €1.00 per share, reflecting a payout ratio of 25.2%.

Dr. Hagen Duenbostel was elected to the Supervisory Board and appointed as its Chairman.

KWS achieved a 12% increase in net sales to €1.68 billion and a 55% growth in EBIT to €302.0 million for fiscal year 2023/2024.

The company sold its corn and sorghum business in South America and the Chinese corn business.

KWS focuses on plant breeding and seed production, investing over €300 million in research and development last fiscal year.

Dr. Marie Schnell thanked CFO Eva Kienle, who will leave in January 2025, and introduced future Executive Board members Dr. Jörn Andreas and Sebastian Talg.

The next important date at KWS SAAT is on 05.12.2024.

The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 59,80EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.923,75PKT (+1,19 %).





