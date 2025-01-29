Thriving Profitability Amidst Tough Economic Climate

Interroll achieved good profitability in 2024 despite a challenging economic environment, with the EBIT margin expected to be slightly below the previous year.

Order intake remained stable at CHF 519.5 million, with a 3.2% increase in local currency compared to the previous year.

Sales declined by 5.3% to CHF 527.1 million, with a 2.3% decrease in local currencies.

The company faced a strong negative currency impact and a lack of sizable orders in the project business, but saw a rebound in the product business.

CEO Ingo Steinkrüger highlighted the strengthening of market leadership and innovation despite economic challenges, emphasizing cost discipline and readiness for market recovery.

The full 2024 Annual Report will be presented on March 13, 2025, including final audited figures.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at INTERROLL HOLDING is on 29.01.2025.



