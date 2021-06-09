 
checkAd

The everything bubble - explained in 3 simple fast steps! (George Gammon) mit deutschem Untertitel

Gastautor: Marc Friedrich
09.06.2021, 14:18  |  189   |   |   

Premiere! For the first time George Gammon is on a german channel. George is a successful entrepreneur and real estate Investor and furthermore a brillant explainer of macroeconomic topics.

Premiere! For the first time George Gammon is on a german channel. George is a successful entrepreneur and real estate Investor and furthermore a brillant explainer of macroeconomic topics. His YT Channel is quite famous and absolutely a must watch. We picked his mind about the central banks, where to live and how he invests right now. Buckle up and share widely this interesting interview with George.

George Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeGammon
George Website: https://www.georgegammon.com/
George YouTube: https://bit.ly/3cpejud

DAX jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

ANZEIGE

Broker-Tipp*

Über Smartbroker, ein Partnerunternehmen der wallstreet:online AG, können Anleger ab null Euro pro Order Wertpapiere erwerben: Aktien, Anleihen, 18.000 Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag, ETFs, Zertifikate und Optionsscheine. Beim Smartbroker fallen keine Depotgebühren an. Der Anmeldeprozess für ein Smartbroker-Depot dauert nur fünf Minuten.

Lesen Sie den Bestseller von Matthias Weik und Marc Friedrich*:

* Wir möchten unsere Leser ehrlich informieren und aufklären sowie zu mehr finanzieller Freiheit beitragen: Wenn Sie über unseren Smartbroker handeln oder auf einen Werbe-Link klicken, wird uns das vergütet.

ANZEIGE
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The everything bubble - explained in 3 simple fast steps! (George Gammon) mit deutschem Untertitel Premiere! For the first time George Gammon is on a german channel. George is a successful entrepreneur and real estate Investor and furthermore a brillant explainer of macroeconomic topics. His YT Channel is quite famous and absolutely a must watch. We picked his mind about the central banks, where to live and how he invests right now. Buckle up and share widely this interesting interview with George.

Community

Gastautor

Marc Friedrich
Geschäftsführer von Friedrich Vermögenssicherung GmbH
https://friedrich-partner.de

Marc Friedrich ist Deutschlands erfolgreichster Sachbuchautor (5 Bestseller in Folge), ausgewiesener Finanzexperte, gefragter Redner, YouTube-Star, bekannt aus Funk und TV, Vordenker, Freigeist und Honorarberater.

Der studierte Betriebswirt erlebte 2001 den Staatsbankrott der argentinischen Regierung und dessen ruinöse Folgen für das Land und seine Bürger aus nächster Nähe mit. Seitdem beschäftigt er sich mit dem Geldsystem, Wirtschaftsgeschichte und Vermögenssicherung. Marc Friedrich berät strategisch seit über einem Jahrzehnt erfolgreich international Privatpersonen, Unternehmen, Spitzensportler, Schauspieler, Family Offices, Stiftungen und Pensionskassen zur Vermögenssicherung, Asset-Allokation und Krisenvorsorge.

Seit 2006 baut er maßgeschneiderte, individuelle Strategien zur Vermögenssicherung für seine Kunden vom Privatanleger, Unternehmen bis hin zum Family Office. Und das weltweit! Marc Friedrich ist ein Vordenker, immer neugierig, in keiner Denkschublade verhaftet, kein Dogmatiker und weder Optimist noch Pessimist, sondern Realist!

RSS-Feed Marc Friedrich