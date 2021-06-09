Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

The everything bubble - explained in 3 simple fast steps! (George Gammon) mit deutschem Untertitel Premiere! For the first time George Gammon is on a german channel. George is a successful entrepreneur and real estate Investor and furthermore a brillant explainer of macroeconomic topics. His YT Channel is quite famous and absolutely a must watch. We picked his mind about the central banks, where to live and how he invests right now. Buckle up and share widely this interesting interview with George.



