The everything bubble - explained in 3 simple fast steps! (George Gammon) mit deutschem Untertitel
Premiere! For the first time George Gammon is on a german channel. George is a successful entrepreneur and real estate Investor and furthermore a brillant explainer of macroeconomic topics.
Premiere! For the first time George Gammon is on a german channel. George is a successful entrepreneur and real estate Investor and furthermore a brillant explainer of macroeconomic topics.
Premiere! For the first time George Gammon is on a german channel. George is a successful entrepreneur and real estate Investor and furthermore a brillant explainer of macroeconomic topics. His YT Channel is quite famous and absolutely a must watch. We picked his mind about the central banks, where to live and how he invests right now. Buckle up and share widely this interesting interview with George.
George Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeGammon
George Website: https://www.georgegammon.com/
George YouTube: https://bit.ly/3cpejud
ANZEIGE
Broker-Tipp*
Über Smartbroker, ein Partnerunternehmen der wallstreet:online AG, können Anleger ab null Euro pro Order Wertpapiere erwerben: Aktien, Anleihen, 18.000 Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag, ETFs, Zertifikate und Optionsscheine. Beim Smartbroker fallen keine Depotgebühren an. Der Anmeldeprozess für ein Smartbroker-Depot dauert nur fünf Minuten.
Lesen Sie den Bestseller von Matthias Weik und Marc Friedrich*:
* Wir möchten unsere Leser ehrlich informieren und aufklären sowie zu mehr finanzieller Freiheit beitragen: Wenn Sie über unseren Smartbroker handeln oder auf einen Werbe-Link klicken, wird uns das vergütet.
ANZEIGE
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare