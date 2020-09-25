 

State of Utah Takes Home Second Place in 2020 Government Experience Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 15:00  |  53   |   |   

The Center for Digital Government awarded the State of Utah second place in the 2020 Overall State Government Experience awards.

Utah, which partners with digital government solutions firm NIC Utah, located in Salt Lake City, was honored for innovations to Utah.gov, the State’s official chatbot, Porter, and technological responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am excited the Center for Digital Government has recognized the hard work we’ve put into the overall user experience for the people of Utah,” said Mike Hussey, State Chief Information Officer. "This consistent recognition confirms that we are on the right track in making sure we are designing innovative digital government services that meet the needs of our citizens.”

The award marks the State of Utah’s eighth appearance in the top five in the last decade and gives the State a total of five first place finishes, six second place finishes and two third place finishes since 2001.

Utah’s official state website, Utah.gov, offers an easy, convenient way for Utahns to access more than 30 million pages. Nearly 1,500 online services are housed on Utah.gov including a business portal, a central dashboard for all business transactions with the state, and a citizen portal. These services are designed to work together to simplify citizen interactions with state agencies. Utah.gov also features a search bar to help visitors locate the information they need quickly and easily.

Thanks to citizen feedback, Utah.gov and its services improve on an incremental basis, growing steadily 5% to 10% each year. Throughout the first six months of 2020, services on Utah.gov grew by more than 25%, a significant increase to meet the demands and needs of citizens and business during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porter, Utah’s official chatbot, was created to help address citizens pandemic needs. Porter is an automated text support tool found on Utah.gov that helps with routine COVID-19 support questions and allows customer service agents to help with more complex questions. Following Porter’s success with COVID-19 response, additional capabilities for driver-related services was implemented and enterprise support features are currently in development.

“The entire NIC Utah team is proud of our state partner for this award,” said Brett Stott, General Manager of NIC Utah. “We know there is a lot of hard work that made this possible. We congratulate them today as they deservedly walk away with this significant honor from the Center for Digital Government.”

The Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that excel at creating useful online government services and applications. The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and sets the standard for measuring best practices in state and local government.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

NIC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:07 Uhr
State of Vermont Places in Top 5 of Government Experience Awards
25.09.20
NIC State Partners Receive Government Experience Awards from the Center for Digital Government
25.09.20
State of Maryland Places Wins Third Place in Government Experience Awards
25.09.20
Mississippi’s Digital Government Experience Named Best in the Nation
24.09.20
Pulaski County, Arkansas and NIC Arkansas Launch New Service, Allowing Residents to Pay Taxes with Cash
24.09.20
NOR MCInfo Relaunches as NIC Insurance Filings, One-Stop Resource for Filing Personal and Commercial Auto Insurance Forms
23.09.20
TourHealth, University of Mississippi Launch Asymptomatic COVID-19 Testing
18.09.20
Hawaii Legislative Reference Bureau, NIC Hawaii Win Outstanding Website Award
09.09.20
Information Network of Kansas, NIC Kansas, Kansas State Agencies Launch Starter Kits for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
31.08.20
NIC Hawaii, State of Hawaii Introduce Redesigned Hawaii Compliance Express

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?