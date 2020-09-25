 

The Rite Aid Foundation Supports Wildfire Relief in California, Oregon and Washington

The Rite Aid Foundation has committed $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support wildfire relief efforts in California, Oregon and Washington, where devastating fires have consumed millions of acres, forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes and created tremendous demand for resources needed for recovery.

The funding will help the Red Cross provide basic needs such as food, water and shelter to evacuees and support recovery efforts.

Threatening areas as large as some small U.S. states, the wildfires have stretched response efforts, with five of the largest blazes in California history burning at the same time and flames scorching areas of the Pacific Northwest.

Rite Aid has more than 700 stores, three distribution centers, an ice cream factory and Elixir locations, including a call center and clinical operations, in California, Oregon and Washington, including about 150 store locations in areas affected by the wildfires.

“Our neighbors, families, associates and customers are bearing the tragic implications of these devastating wildfires,” said Jessica Kazmaier, president of The Rite Aid Foundation’s Board of Directors and executive vice president, chief human resources officer at Rite Aid. “We extend our deepest sympathy to those who have been affected and are humbled to support our neighborhoods during this time of need.”

Evacuees are depending upon the Red Cross for meals, emergency lodging and relief supplies such as cots, and blankets, plus personal protective gear, masks and hand sanitizer due to COVID-19.

“The Red Cross is working around the clock to help hundreds of thousands of people forced to evacuate from their homes due to the western wildfires. We have taken extra safety precautions due to the pandemic to ensure people feel safe as we support the communities impacted by the wildfires,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are extremely grateful for The Rite Aid Foundation’s support, which allows us to provide shelter, food and comfort to help people in need.”

How to Help

Donate: To donate online toward wildfire relief, visit www.redcross.org/donate. Those interested can also call 800-RED CROSS or text the words WILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation. For California Wildfires donors can also text the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donors can also help those specifically affected by the western wildfires by writing “California Wildfires,” “Oregon Wildfires” or “Washington Wildfires” in the memo line of a check and mailing it to the local Red Cross chapter with a completed donation form.

Volunteer: The most urgently needed positions can be found at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Give Blood: The western wildfires and southern hurricanes have led to the cancelation of more than 120 blood drives. To donate blood, schedule an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.

About the American Red Cross
 The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About The Rite Aid Foundation
 The Rite Aid Foundation, the philanthropic organization of a leading healthcare company and trusted neighborhood pharmacy, drives leadership and progress that impacts the health and wellness of everyone in our communities. Working with a network of nearly 500 nonprofit organizations, the Foundation has a special focus on underserved and disadvantaged populations and locations, advancing racial equity and serving as a catalyst for positive change.

About Rite Aid Corporation
 Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

