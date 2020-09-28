 

Alarm.com MobileTech Feature “On My Way” Wins 2020 CE Pro BEST Product Award

On My Way, a key feature of the Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) MobileTech application for technicians, is the 2020 CE Pro BEST Product award winner for the Tools, Testing and Calibration category. On My Way modernizes the management of service appointments and customer expectations. It uses technicians’ mobile devices to provide useful navigation to service and installation appointments, sends more accurate arrival time email notifications to customers and helps service providers gauge the efficiency of their workforce.

“MobileTech and its award-winning features like On My Way helps our partners achieve maximum efficiency with minimal effort,” said Adam Brandfass, director of product management at Alarm.com. “Sharing valuable information between technicians, customers and the back office is critical for maintaining an effective team and strong customer relationships. Being recognized by CE Pro with a BEST Product award is extra motivation for our team as we continue developing tools and resources that help ensure our partners deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

Combining MobileTech’s advanced technology with location services lets Alarm.com security provider partners create Geo-Fences around appointment properties so they can effortlessly track their technicians’ arrival and departure times. On My Way Actions is a new enhancement that triggers automated key installation or troubleshooting actions when technicians are on their way to a customer visit or cross the Geo-Fence. In addition, On My Way uses customer visit data from the MobileTech app to create Task Summaries so service providers can better assess and improve their team's performance.

To promote customer safety, On My Way can send notifications that include a photo and pertinent details about the assigned technician so customers can easily identify them upon arrival.

Technicians and service managers can use On My Way through the Alarm.com MobileTech application or Partner Portal. For information on becoming an authorized Alarm.com service provider, please visit https://www.alarm.com/partner.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

