Alarm.com MobileTech Feature “On My Way” Wins 2020 CE Pro BEST Product Award

“MobileTech and its award-winning features like On My Way helps our partners achieve maximum efficiency with minimal effort,” said Adam Brandfass, director of product management at Alarm.com. “Sharing valuable information between technicians, customers and the back office is critical for maintaining an effective team and strong customer relationships. Being recognized by CE Pro with a BEST Product award is extra motivation for our team as we continue developing tools and resources that help ensure our partners deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

On My Way, a key feature of the Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) MobileTech application for technicians, is the 2020 CE Pro BEST Product award winner for the Tools, Testing and Calibration category. On My Way modernizes the management of service appointments and customer expectations. It uses technicians’ mobile devices to provide useful navigation to service and installation appointments, sends more accurate arrival time email notifications to customers and helps service providers gauge the efficiency of their workforce.

Combining MobileTech’s advanced technology with location services lets Alarm.com security provider partners create Geo-Fences around appointment properties so they can effortlessly track their technicians’ arrival and departure times. On My Way Actions is a new enhancement that triggers automated key installation or troubleshooting actions when technicians are on their way to a customer visit or cross the Geo-Fence. In addition, On My Way uses customer visit data from the MobileTech app to create Task Summaries so service providers can better assess and improve their team's performance.

To promote customer safety, On My Way can send notifications that include a photo and pertinent details about the assigned technician so customers can easily identify them upon arrival.

Technicians and service managers can use On My Way through the Alarm.com MobileTech application or Partner Portal. For information on becoming an authorized Alarm.com service provider, please visit https://www.alarm.com/partner.

