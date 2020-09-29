Transition Networks Releases Updated Software Plugin Extending Integration with Milestone’s XProtect Video Management System

The updated software plugin introduces new capabilities for defining and monitoring alarms, as well as speeding up navigation through a menu of key tasks.

Transition Networks, a leading provider of IoT and edge connectivity solutions, today released a new update to its Milestone XProtect video management system (VMS) plugin. The plugin is the first Milestone-approved solution for integration of network switches with the XProtect VMS. The software integration is designed to make it simpler for security and network administrators to manage both their video endpoints and the networks in which they are deployed. The combined solution delivers compelling value to customers by providing deep network visibility, secure remote diagnostics, and rich insights about connected devices.

Milestone XProtect administrators can request the plugin for free until the end of the year on the Transition Networks website.

Alarm Management

Events from network switches are now visible and concurrently managed using the same alarm dashboard in XProtect, as is used for managing IP camera and system events. Alarms raised from these events, such as when a switch loses connectivity or Power over Ethernet is reset on a switch port, can then be sent as notifications for users to take action.

Quick Links Menu

To improve the workflows involved in gathering information about the network and resolving incidents, a menu of common tasks is available in the Quick Links dashboard. The links provide instant access to the following device management features and capabilities:

PoE Port Status, to view the power allocated and used by connected powered devices and its PoE Budget

Manual PoE reboot by port

Auto Power Reset, an essential tool that automatically pings devices and resets any that are unresponsive

Topology View, to access a switch map and their connected cameras

Cable Diagnostics, to run physical cable continuity and distance tests

Detailed Port Statistics, for interface performance metrics, traffic analysis and error packets

By following the menu links, authorized users receive quick access to an array of device management capabilities offered by their Transition Networks switches. This provides real-time intelligence and faster resolution times of common issues.