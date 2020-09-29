 

CBL Properties Announces Resignation of Director Michael Ashner

29.09.2020   

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that Michael L. Ashner has resigned from CBL’s Board of Directors effective September 29, 2020, for personal reasons.

“On behalf of Management and the Board, we would like to thank Michael for his many contributions and commitment to the Company during his time on the Board,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer. “We wish him the best in his future pursuits.”

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high‑quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
CBL Properties and Required Consenting Noteholders Extend Petition Deadline to October 15, 2020
23.09.20
CBL Properties Celebrates Opening of DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
17.09.20
CBL Properties Joins Time to Vote Movement