 

Verimatrix Application Shielding Technology Wins CSI Magazine Award

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that ProtectMyApp, an application shielding solution for mobile app developers, was named Best Cybersecurity Service in the 18th Annual CSI Magazine Awards. Winners were announced during a virtual broadcast on September 18.

Verimatrix’s application shielding technology is routinely recognized for its ability to streamline the implementation of code protection while still providing the most robust security possible for mobile app developers.

“It’s crucial to vigorously secure the actual mobile applications that have become such a vital part of our industry,” said Goran Nastic, editor of CSI Magazine. “Delivering increasingly valuable content, mobile apps and their developers can be armed with latest application shielding technologies that result in self-defending apps. Congratulations to Verimatrix for being named the winner of this year’s Best Cybersecurity Service.”

“Verimatrix’s uniquely powerful mix of expertise in both video security and code protection results in application shielding technologies that are unmatched in the industry,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO at Verimatrix. “We are honored that CSI Magazine named Verimatrix a winner in this year’s Best Cybersecurity Service category. We remain committed to offering intelligent, automated software security that ensures apps remain fully trusted by their users and unappealing for cybercriminals to mess with in the first place.”

For more information on application shielding options, visit https://www.verimatrix.com/solutions/code-protection.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

About CSI Magazine Awards
 Celebrating excellence and achievement in the broadcast, video, OTT and IoT sectors, the CSI (Cable and Satellite International Magazine) Awards stand as one of the most prestigious and competitive technology honors in the industry. Founded in 2003, the awards are designed to recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, broadband/OTT video, mobile TV and associated sectors. Visit www.csimagazine.com/awards/index.php.

