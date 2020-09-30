 

Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking Over-the-Air, Power-at-a-Distance Wireless Charging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020   

Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced that it has received a Class II permissive change to the existing MS-550 FCC Grant, extending the charging zone up to one meter. This change, under the FCC’s Part 18 rules, allows Energous and its partners to develop and market wireless charging products that may be charged within one meter of the transmitter. It is believed to be the first time that a non-beamforming transmitter has been permitted under the FCC’s rules with a charging zone of up to one meter under the FCC’s Part 18 guidelines.

“We continue to make advances that will enable over-the air, wireless charging at-a-distance to become a reality. This permissive change from the FCC substantially expands the allowable non-beamforming footprint and broadens the wireless power transfer (WPT) applications that can be supported by this patent-pending technology. While beamforming remains a key Energous technology, having pioneered the industry’s first FCC part 18 certification, non-beamforming technology represents a less costly, less complicated path to commercialization which is being well received by our customers interested in implementing distance charging solutions,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “As Energous continues to set in place the building blocks required to enable a global wireless power 2.0 solution, the ongoing pandemic has temporarily impacted our ability to put the necessary engineering and application resources on customer sites, slowing the advance of multiple product and sales cycles expected to generate revenues for the third quarter. Interest in WattUp technology remains very strong, but pandemic-related delays have had a meaningful impact causing third quarter revenues to fall significantly on a percentage basis below revenues reported for the second quarter. The impact on revenue represents a delay, not a loss of revenue and we do expect to report increased revenues in future quarters as well as see additional WattUp-enabled products in the commercial markets before the end of this fiscal year with continued momentum into 2021.”

