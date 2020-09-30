 

Hoffman Southwest Announces New Name as National Underground Group

Hoffman Southwest Corp., a provider of underground pipe inspection, cleaning, repair and locating services throughout the U.S., announced today that the company changed its name to National Underground Group.

Ken Biele, President and Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

National Underground Group strives to keep the nation’s communities safe and healthy by providing industry-leading solutions and technologies for the assessment, maintenance and protection of underground infrastructure. The new name aligns with the company's services to municipalities, utilities, government agencies, construction companies and engineering firms.

“We wanted a name that more accurately reflects the extensive array of services that we offer for the underground sector and our growing national presence,” said Ken Biele, president and chief executive officer. “National Underground Group is committed to providing clients with industry-leading expertise and best-in-class services through our numerous operating divisions across the country.”

Acquired in 2017 by ORIX Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity group, National Underground Group has seen rapid geographic expansion of its Professional Pipe Services (Pro-Pipe) business and through the acquisitions of Tri-State Utilities and Accumark, Inc. Other divisions that comprise National Underground Group and aid in its underground infrastructure capabilities include Pipevision and Benchmark.

National Underground Group

National Underground Group (formerly HSW ProPipe Inc.) has been providing solutions to engineering firms, government entities, utility owners, and contractors across the nation for over 30 years. The company’s businesses, including Pro-Pipe, Tri-State Utilities, Accumark, Pipevision and Benchmark, strive to always bring value to customers through high-quality data deliverables and services in pipeline cleaning and assessment, cross bore inspection, trenchless rehabilitation and subsurface utility locating and mapping.

