MSCI Expands Emerging Market Presence With Brazil Property Index

The new index is designed to bring transparency and consistent measurement to the Brazil property market, tracking the performance of 91 property investments with history dating back to December 2018. Based on the MSCI Global Methodology Standards for Real Estate Investment , the index is in line with MSCI’s wider MSCI Real Estate Property Indexes.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today the expansion of its range of emerging market tools and solutions for investors with the launch of the MSCI Brazil Property Index.

“Private real asset investing has become increasingly mainstream around the world, particularly in emerging markets like Brazil where we have seen increased foreign investment from institutional investors,” said René Veerman, Head of Real Estate Product and Client Coverage at MSCI. “Offering a relevant benchmark for this otherwise opaque market will provide the vital transparency and consistent measurement that investors need to make better informed investment decisions. We are excited to launch the MSCI Brazil Property Index and further build upon our mission of bringing more clarity to the overall private real estate industry.”

According to MSCI’s real estate market size analysis, Brazil’s commercial real estate market is valued at USD 62 billion, which would rank it at 19 of 33 countries analyzed, making it one of the largest of the emerging markets. The index was created following extensive investor consultation and demand for access to benchmarking capabilities in the Brazil property market.

“We’ve been investing in real estate in Brazil for well over a decade now, and Brazil as a whole for nearly 25 years, but it has been hard to truly assess our performance in the market without consistent and reliable benchmarks. A tool like this will help us evaluate whether or not we actually are generating alpha,” added Adam Gallistel, Managing Director and Head of Americas Real Estate with GIC. “Indexes provide transparency into any given market and that transparency inherently attracts capital. As a long-term investor in Brazil, we were happy to go on this journey with MSCI that we believe will ultimately help attract further investment into the Brazilian ecosystem.”