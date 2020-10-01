Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Gross Proceeds of $50.0 Million from its At-the-Market Offering Program and Enters into Debt Financing from Hercules Capital

In addition, Bicycle announced that it has closed a financing with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) for a term loan of up to $40.0 million in two tranches. Under the terms of the loan and security agreement, an initial tranche of $30.0 million will be fully available at the loan closing, with a minimum draw of $15.0 million.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide ( Bicycle ) technology, today announced that it has completed its at-the-market (ATM) offering program initiated during the third quarter, generating gross proceeds of $50.0 million. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as placement agents for the offering.

“I am pleased to announce the successful utilization of our ATM program and our flexible financing with Hercules, which have further strengthened our balance sheet as we prepare for multiple clinical catalysts in the coming year. Over the course of 2020, we have continued to execute on our financing strategy, generating approximately $120 million, over half of which was non-dilutive and the remainder was pursuant to our ATM program,” said Lee Kalowski, President and Chief Financial Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “These financings allow us to continue progressing our three clinical programs, support clinical development of our lead immuno-oncology candidate BT7480, expected to start next year, and extend our cash runway well into the first half of 2023. We believe we have the financial resources to advance our clinical and pre-clinical oncology pipeline with the aim of potentially shifting the treatment paradigm for patients with cancer who have limited therapeutic options.”

Bicycle plans to use the proceeds of the financings to advance its oncology pipeline of Bicycle Toxin Conjugates and immuno-oncology candidates through multiple clinical milestones expected in 2021, including interim updates from the ongoing Phase IIa trial of BT1718, Phase I/II trial of BT5528 and Phase I/II trial of BT8009, as well as the initiation of a Phase I/II trial of BT7480 and advancement of IND-enabling studies for BT7455.

The securities described above were offered by Bicycle pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which the SEC declared effective on June 15, 2020. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Additional information about the debt facility with Hercules will be contained in a future Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.