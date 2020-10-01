Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at Ohio Property

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it entered into an amendment of the lease with a subsidiary of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII; OTCQX: GTBIF) in Toledo, Ohio, making available an additional $25.0 million in funding for the construction of a cannabis cultivation facility, which is in addition to the existing medical cannabis processing facility on the property. The lease amendment also adjusted the base rent under the lease to take into account the additional available funding and extended the term of the lease agreement. Assuming full payment of the additional funding, IIP’s total investment in the property will be $32.2 million.

In addition to this facility in Toledo, Ohio, IIP owns and leases to Green Thumb’s regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Oglesby, Illinois and Danville, Pennsylvania. Assuming full reimbursement of tenant improvements under the leases, IIP’s total investment in properties leased to Green Thumb is expected to be $121.8 million.