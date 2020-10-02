 

NXTC Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies NextCure, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NextCure, Inc. ("NextCure” or "the Company") (NASDAQ:NXTC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired NextCure securities: (1) between November 5, 2019 and July 13, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and (2) pursuant or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus filed with the SEC on November 12 and 18, 2019. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nxtc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding its leading treatment candidate, NC318. Specifically, the complaint alleges that statements made by Defendants concerning the effectiveness of NC318, the responses observed in patients treated with NC318, and NC318’s potential to treat patients’ refractory to PD-1 therapies were false and misleading.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nxtc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in NextCure you have until November 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

