 

Iron Mountain and AGC Equity Partners Announce Formation of 300 Million+ Euro Joint Venture to Develop and Manage Frankfurt Data Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 12:00  |  73   |   |   

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, today announced the formation of a 300 million+ Euro joint venture (the “Venture”) with an affiliate of AGC Equity Partners ("AGC"), a London-based global alternative asset manager to design and develop a 280,000 square foot, or 27 megawatt, hyperscale data center currently under development in Frankfurt, Germany (the “Frankfurt Data Center”).

As previously disclosed, the Frankfurt Data Center is 100% pre-leased to a U.S.-based Fortune 100 customer subject to a 10-year lease agreement (the “Lease”). Full build-out of the 27 megawatt data center is expected in the second quarter of 2022. Iron Mountain will be responsible for managing the design and development of the data center as well as administering the Lease.

“We are pleased to partner on the Frankfurt Data Center with AGC, a premier real estate and private equity investor with a strong global data center platform, to support this exciting data center growth opportunity and to continue to build-out our global platform,” said Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Centers at Iron Mountain. “This partnership represents an important strategic step towards our goal of identifying alternative sources of capital to fund accelerating growth, as proceeds from the Venture will be redeployed into higher return development opportunities.”

AGC has built a high-quality global data center franchise over the past several years, and recognizes the benefits of working alongside a partner with a proven track record in the development of data centers to continue capitalizing on the unprecedented demand for data centers worldwide.

Financial Impact

  • Under the terms of the agreement, AGC will own an 80% equity interest and Iron Mountain will own a 20% equity interest in the Venture. AGC contributed cash to purchase its 80% equity interest in the Venture, while Iron Mountain retained a 20% equity interest in the Venture.
  • Debt financing for the Venture is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, with proceeds expected to fund a portion of the planned development and construction costs.
  • Under the terms of the Venture agreement, Iron Mountain will earn various fees, including property management and construction and development fees for services provided to the Venture, all of which will be recorded as revenue in Iron Mountain’s reported financial statements as earned.
  • The Venture will be reflected as an unconsolidated equity method joint venture on Iron Mountain’s reported financial statements.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as lead financial advisor to Iron Mountain. King & Spalding LLP served as Iron Mountain’s legal advisor.

Seite 1 von 4
Iron Mountain Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Pre-Lease with Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in Phoenix
23.09.20
Iron Mountain Wins RE100 Leadership Award for Outstanding Commitments to Clean Energy Alternatives
15.09.20
Iron Mountain and FutureVault Launch Transformational Digital Vault Platform
08.09.20
Iron Mountain Announces Investment Conference Participation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.08.20
16
Iron Mountain REIT