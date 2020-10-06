 

Kraft Mac & Cheese Encourages You to Send Noods to Friends and Family

In the midst of navigating through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, families and friends are looking for ways to offer love and comfort from a safe distance. For some, that may be sending flowers or a thoughtful card, but for real comfort, we know the best way to show your love is to send noods – Kraft Mac & Cheese noods that is. Starting today, National Noodle Day, Kraft is giving away its iconic blue boxes of Mac & Cheese so you can send noods to your friends and family.

www.enjoynoods.com

Now through October 11th, you can send tasteful noods by visiting www.enjoynoods.com, or by responding to @kraftmacncheese on Twitter*. To send noods, applicants can complete the order form to send a free box of Kraft Mac & Cheese to someone they love, or a coupon to redeem for one free box at the local grocery, while supplies last.

“We’re all seeking the comforts of home and traditions that bring us together, like sharing a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese,” says Martina Davis, Brand Manager for Kraft Mac & Cheese. “We want to give fans the opportunity to send and share the cheesiest noods with their friends and family.”

The #SendNoods activation is supported by a digital spot starring actor Vanessa Bayer encouraging us to “send noods” — definitely not “nudes,” as well as out of home in Chicago and digital ads on social networks and dating sites.

Share your Kraft Mac & Cheese noods using #SendNoods on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese.

*Sweepstakes starts on 10/6 12p ET until supplies last. Winners will be the first 7,000 people to respond to @kraftmacncheese Tweet with both hashtags #SendNoods and #Giveaway or at www.enjoynoods.com. On demand deliveries in NYC, Chicago, LA, SF and Philadelphia. All other cities will receive via mail.

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

